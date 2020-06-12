Previous
Olson Park Stagecoach by pej2
Olson Park Stagecoach

Olson Park was once an Indian settlement, an inn for travelers headed to Pittsburgh, a stagecoach stopover, and lastly a farm. The Olson family donated the property to the township many years ago. It is a nice place to go hiking.
Paul

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great pop of color and interesting information.
