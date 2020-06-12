Sign up
Olson Park Stagecoach
Olson Park was once an Indian settlement, an inn for travelers headed to Pittsburgh, a stagecoach stopover, and lastly a farm. The Olson family donated the property to the township many years ago. It is a nice place to go hiking.
12th June 2020
12th Jun 20
Paul
ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
82
photos
14
followers
26
following
8% complete
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great pop of color and interesting information.
June 12th, 2020
