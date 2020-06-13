Previous
Chimney Clematis
31 / 365

Chimney Clematis

We had several hemlock trees taken down along this side of our house. The Clematis now gets a good dose of sunshine for the whole day. It does much better with the sunshine. It has never bloomed like this before.
13th June 2020

Paul

