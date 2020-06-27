Sign up
Previous
Next
39 / 365
Ceiling Fan
So I was doing my home therapy for my back when I started to wonder what the rotating fan would look like in a photo. I grabbed the iPhone and snapped a shot.
This is in our spare room which is a room that is a catch all for stuff including mismatched lightbulbs in the fan.
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
Paul
ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
