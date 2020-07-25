Previous
Mr Cardinal by pej2
49 / 365

Mr Cardinal

Just a quick shot of Mr. Cardinal in the Hemlock. He’s one of our regulars. We recognize him by an unsightly feather that sticks up on his back.
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

Paul

