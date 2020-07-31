Previous
Sleeping Bee ( Better Pic ) by pej2
Sleeping Bee ( Better Pic )

My apologies to you Ann for having deleted my previous photo of our sleeping bumble bee and with it your comment.

Since this critter was still sleeping I grabbed a better camera to take its picture. It is just as relaxed as can be ( bee? ) after a hard days work. It looks rather comfy on the flower. Sweet dreams!
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Paul

May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
