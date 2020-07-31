Sign up
Previous
Next
51 / 365
Sleeping Bee ( Better Pic )
My apologies to you Ann for having deleted my previous photo of our sleeping bumble bee and with it your comment.
Since this critter was still sleeping I grabbed a better camera to take its picture. It is just as relaxed as can be ( bee? ) after a hard days work. It looks rather comfy on the flower. Sweet dreams!
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
Paul
ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
193
photos
20
followers
33
following
13% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
This 'n That
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
31st July 2020 5:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
