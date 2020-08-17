Sign up
Happiness is a big bone
Our new grand dog chewing on a bone 🦴. She was content to do this for quite awhile which gave us a break from her puppy exuberance.
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
Paul
ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
231
photos
21
followers
34
following
15% complete
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
69
101
56
102
70
103
104
57
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
This 'n That
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
16th August 2020 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Awww, she looks so happy with that! Look at that big tongue licking the bone!
August 17th, 2020
