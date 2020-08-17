Previous
Next
Happiness is a big bone by pej2
57 / 365

Happiness is a big bone

Our new grand dog chewing on a bone 🦴. She was content to do this for quite awhile which gave us a break from her puppy exuberance.
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

Paul

ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Awww, she looks so happy with that! Look at that big tongue licking the bone!
August 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise