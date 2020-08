Evening Cloud

Sitting on the deck this evening watching the clouds go by. This one is probably a rain shower to our north. We finally had some much needed rain last night giving the garden a good drink. The weather people are forecasting a rainy week for us which may hamper my golf. Tuesdays and Fridays are my days to go out with my league. What is left of hurricane Laura is supposed to be over us on Friday. We need the rain so I can’t complain too much.