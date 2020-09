#18 at Beaver Creek Medows

Just a quick shot of the 18th green at Beaver Creek Meadows where we played the other day. I was beat out of the longest putt on this hole by an inch. I had a 5 foot putt. My cart partner had a 5 foot and 1 inch putt. Since I drove us to the golf course that day I told him he had to walk home. I was only just a little bitter ( kidding )