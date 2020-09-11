Previous
Harvestman Spider by pej2
Harvestman Spider

They aren't real spiders, just a cousin. They are harmless and good to have in the garden. This one was keeping guard over the door to our basement.
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Paul

@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
Photo Details

