Previous
Next
Clever by pej2
63 / 365

Clever

I passed this Halloween decoration on this morning’s walk as well. I thought this was sort of a clever idea.
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

Paul

ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
17% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise