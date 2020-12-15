Previous
No Internet, Phone, or TV by pej2
76 / 365

No Internet, Phone, or TV

So in the middle of the afternoon we were cut off from the world. Or so it seemed. The cable company was doing some maintenance right outside our home. Fortunately it was only for about 15 minutes.
15th December 2020 15th Dec 20

Paul

