76 / 365
No Internet, Phone, or TV
So in the middle of the afternoon we were cut off from the world. Or so it seemed. The cable company was doing some maintenance right outside our home. Fortunately it was only for about 15 minutes.
15th December 2020
15th Dec 20
Paul
ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
366
photos
24
followers
38
following
20% complete
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
211
212
75
213
214
215
216
76
Views
1
Album
This 'n That
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
15th December 2020 2:57pm
