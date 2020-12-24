Previous
Next
Out Elf on the Shelf by pej2
81 / 365

Out Elf on the Shelf

Our elf is spending time on the mantle this Christmas to stay away from curious little grandson’s hands.
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Paul

ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
22% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise