Christmas Communion

St. Stephens passed out communion to all that wanted to take it. One day last week you had to drive up to the side door where they were handing it out in a small kit consisting of a wafer and a small cup ( thimble full ) of grape juice. At communion time in the service we consumed the elements. It was great that St. Stephens provided a way for us to have communion on Christmas and this coming Sunday as well.