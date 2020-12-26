Sign up
83 / 365
Christmas Visitor
This is the absolute top of the pecking order. Mr. Pileated Woodpecker might be at the top but he is very shy. I think today he was also very hungry. He stayed for a long time on the suet and even let us get near the window to photograph him.
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
Views
0
Album
This 'n That
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
25th December 2020 2:31pm
Privacy
Public
