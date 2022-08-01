Previous
Me and grandson's giraffe by pej76
Me and grandson's giraffe

Hi there! I'm back on 365. I am doing a bit of back filling for the month of August. Thought I'd start with this selfie. Our grandson has a lot of nice toys. I like them almost as much as he does.
1st August 2022

Paul J

@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
