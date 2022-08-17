Previous
Kitchen Lighting by pej76
Kitchen Lighting

I installed some LED lights underneath the kitchen cabinets awhile back. I don't know why I waited so long to do this. So much easier to see what your doing when preparing food on the counter top.
