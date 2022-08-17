Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
17 / 365
Kitchen Lighting
I installed some LED lights underneath the kitchen cabinets awhile back. I don't know why I waited so long to do this. So much easier to see what your doing when preparing food on the counter top.
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
23
photos
1
followers
0
following
6% complete
View this month »
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
27th December 2021 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close