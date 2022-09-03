Previous
Sleepless in Pittsburgh by pej76
34 / 365

Sleepless in Pittsburgh

Woke up in the middle of the night and could not go back to sleep. Might as well start the day (5am) with coffee and The NY Times Wordle puzzle. Took me 5 lines this morning to get today’s word.
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

Paul J

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I do Wordle and Quordle every day! Love it.
September 3rd, 2022  
