34 / 365
Sleepless in Pittsburgh
Woke up in the middle of the night and could not go back to sleep. Might as well start the day (5am) with coffee and The NY Times Wordle puzzle. Took me 5 lines this morning to get today’s word.
3rd September 2022
3rd Sep 22
Paul J
ace
@pej76
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
3rd September 2022 5:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
I do Wordle and Quordle every day! Love it.
September 3rd, 2022
