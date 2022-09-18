Previous
The Very Last Daylily by pej76
49 / 365

The Very Last Daylily

We were surprised to see this Daylily this morning. Daylilies are long done by mid September. Not only that but the deer didn’t eat it either.
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Paul J

