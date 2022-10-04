Sign up
65 / 365
Didn’t Make it Across
I usually don’t have any trouble on this the 9th hole at Indian Run GC. Today I did. My tee shot went low and into the lake. I think I frightened a few geese. I made double bogie on the hole. It was a tough day. No one in my foursome played well.
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
