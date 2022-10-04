Previous
Didn’t Make it Across by pej76
65 / 365

Didn’t Make it Across

I usually don’t have any trouble on this the 9th hole at Indian Run GC. Today I did. My tee shot went low and into the lake. I think I frightened a few geese. I made double bogie on the hole. It was a tough day. No one in my foursome played well.
Paul J

@pej76
Photo Details

