66 / 365
Gracie in my Spot
Hoping to get a handout from the lunch I was fixing. I did give her a bit of yogurt.
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
Paul J
ace
@pej76
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
9th October 2022 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
