70 / 365
Boy Meets Cat
Gracie has been shy of the grandson. Yesterday when he was playing with beans Gracie overcame her shyness. I think she thought he had some cat food for her.
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
Paul J
ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
