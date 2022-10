We took a little day trip to Jamestown Pa. today to visit the fall fest here at the Gibson house. My wife’s girlfriend coordinated the festival this year. Here is a link to the history of the Gibson house: https://www.waymarking.com/waymarks/wm3H9P_The_Gibson_House_aka_The_Mark_Twain_Manor It was a beautiful day for a drive up north. The trees are all turning color. They looked spectacular in the brilliant fall sunshine