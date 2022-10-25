Sign up
86 / 365
Last Daisy
The garden is mostly finished except for a few flowers that haven’t given up yet. This is the last Daisy. It looks as fresh as in Springtime.
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
Paul J
ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
141
photos
11
followers
22
following
23% complete
Views
5
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
24th October 2022 9:46am
