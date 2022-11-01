Previous
Spotted Lantern Fly
Spotted Lantern Fly

A very destructive invasive insect from China is now found in Pennsylvania. I found this one on our front porch. There is now at least one less Spotted Lantern Fly in the state.
1st November 2022

