President Dwight D Eisenhower's home. by pej76
96 / 365

President Dwight D Eisenhower's home.

A filler for the 4th of November. This was taken back in 2007 when we visited Gettysburg, Pa. In addition to visiting the battlefield we took a tour of President Eisenhower's home.
4th November 2022

Paul J

Photo Details

