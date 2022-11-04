Sign up
96 / 365
President Dwight D Eisenhower's home.
A filler for the 4th of November. This was taken back in 2007 when we visited Gettysburg, Pa. In addition to visiting the battlefield we took a tour of President Eisenhower's home.
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
Paul J
ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
Views
7
Album
Main Album
Camera
KODAK Z650 ZOOM DIGITAL CAMERA
Taken
9th June 2007 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
