Did I Hear a Shutter Click? by pej76
101 / 365

Did I Hear a Shutter Click?

Another filler.

This critter would have to have good hearing if it did. I used the zoom lens for this shot.
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

Paul J

Diana ace
All birds and animals seem to have good hearing! I too shoot with a 300mm lens and they all freeze in shock or go away. Still a lovely shot.
November 10th, 2022  
