Empty Birdbath by pej76
Empty Birdbath

Forgive me for posting yet another photo of my often photographed garden birdbath. Trying to get back into the swing of things with an actual camera in my hands instead of an iPhone.

The little white flowers still blooming are Feverfew. It is supposed to be good for migraine headaches, arthritis, and fevers. I've never tried it.
