108 / 365
St. Philips Men’s Breakfast
I was glad to attend the quarterly men’s breakfast at church this morning despite all that I went trough this week. Good fellowship, speaker, and food.
18th November 2022
18th Nov 22
1
0
Paul J
ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
18th November 2022 7:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
It must have done you the world of good!
November 18th, 2022
