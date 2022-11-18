Previous
St. Philips Men’s Breakfast by pej76
St. Philips Men’s Breakfast

I was glad to attend the quarterly men’s breakfast at church this morning despite all that I went trough this week. Good fellowship, speaker, and food.
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

Paul J

@pej76
Diana ace
It must have done you the world of good!
November 18th, 2022  
