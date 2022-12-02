Previous
Outside Decorations by pej76
Outside Decorations

Around the neighborhood there are some elaborate light displays and other decorations. Some are nice some are downright tacky. Ours are simple and modest. Besides a wreath on the door, this is it.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty decorations.
December 2nd, 2022  
