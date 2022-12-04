Previous
So Far So Good by pej76
So Far So Good

No crashes or other strange noises in the middle of the night. No missing pieces from the manger scene. Will we make through the Christmas season without a CATastrophe?
4th December 2022

Paul J

@pej76

Corinne C ace
Lol, I think she is assessing the situation for a better plan of attack :-)
December 4th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
….or is she/he lulling you into a false sense of security? 😂
December 4th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
😂😂😂😂😂
December 4th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Stand guard
December 4th, 2022  
