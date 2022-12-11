Previous
Children’s Chorus by pej76
Children’s Chorus

The children of St. Philip’s sang Silent Night to close the 11am service this morning. They were only slightly off key but did a nice job never the less. Another group of children closed the 9am service.
11th December 2022

Paul J

