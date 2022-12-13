Sign up
130 / 365
Ornaments
The long white ornament on the right was a gift from my mother. She was fond of these types of Christmas tree ornaments.
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
Paul J
ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
193
photos
14
followers
25
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
12th December 2022 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
