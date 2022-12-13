Previous
Next
Ornaments by pej76
130 / 365

Ornaments

The long white ornament on the right was a gift from my mother. She was fond of these types of Christmas tree ornaments.
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

Paul J

ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise