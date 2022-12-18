Previous
Snow Fun by pej76
132 / 365

Snow Fun

I’ve not been feeling well these past few days due to a head cold and haven’t made any effort to photograph something so I’m borrowing one from the son in law.

We had a dusting of snow overnight. Apparently there was enough where they live north of Pittsburgh to make a small snowman.
