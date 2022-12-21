Previous
Pouting Cat by pej76
134 / 365

Pouting Cat

Gracie is pouting because I won't let her outside in the freezing cold. I suppose the table cloth closet is as good a place as any if you are a cat and you want to pout.
21st December 2022 21st Dec 22

Paul J

@pej76
