186 / 365
Grandma's Flowers
The grandson brought this little bouquet to grandma yesterday. In the background you can see grandma's Valentine flowers. The roses are still looking good.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
2
0
Paul J
ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
259
photos
16
followers
26
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
5th March 2023 8:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
So thoughtful!
March 5th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Nice
March 5th, 2023
