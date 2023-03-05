Previous
Grandma's Flowers by pej76
Grandma's Flowers

The grandson brought this little bouquet to grandma yesterday. In the background you can see grandma's Valentine flowers. The roses are still looking good.
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Paul J

Corinne C ace
So thoughtful!
March 5th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Nice
March 5th, 2023  
