Previous
Next
Cardinal, House Finch, Gold Finch by pej76
227 / 365

Cardinal, House Finch, Gold Finch

All getting along just fine at the feeders. The male Gold Finches have turned to their summer yellow and black colors now. The Flowering Crab Apple tree is blossoming as well. All signs of Spring. Too bad it is so cold out today. A big change from the 80 degree temperatures we had last week.

I took this from the dinning room window with the Nikon D5100. Felt good to put my hands on a camera that isn't a phone or a tablet. I need to do this more often.

The photo is a little on the dark side but that is the kind of day we are having today. Cloudy, cold, rain, and maybe a little snow later on.
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 28, 2023. Doing better with taking photos of the little things in life. While they may not be of great artistic value...
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Lovely
April 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise