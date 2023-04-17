Cardinal, House Finch, Gold Finch

All getting along just fine at the feeders. The male Gold Finches have turned to their summer yellow and black colors now. The Flowering Crab Apple tree is blossoming as well. All signs of Spring. Too bad it is so cold out today. A big change from the 80 degree temperatures we had last week.



I took this from the dinning room window with the Nikon D5100. Felt good to put my hands on a camera that isn't a phone or a tablet. I need to do this more often.



The photo is a little on the dark side but that is the kind of day we are having today. Cloudy, cold, rain, and maybe a little snow later on.