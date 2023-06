The Fourth Hole

I was just mainly after showing how smoky it was yesterday afternoon and not concerned about anything technical. The photo doesn’t really show how bad the smoke is. It was difficult to distinguish the players on the green.



This is the fourth hole at our local golf course. It is a short par 4 at 230 yards uphill. I miss the days when I could easily drive this green. Now I am happy to get within 50 yards. I managed to par this hole yesterday.