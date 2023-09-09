Previous
Physostegia or False Dragonhead by pej76
290 / 365

Physostegia or False Dragonhead

Plus a photo bombing bee 🐝 who was too busy to notice me. A busy day for me as well fighting with a broken door. All is well now. Time for a glass of wine.
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Paul J

September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
