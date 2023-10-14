Sign up
Previous
325 / 365
Caladium Bicolor
Also called "The Heart of Jesus". The plant is enduring the chilly, wet weather we are having today. It is going to get much cooler over the next several days so I expect the Caladium will be giving up the ghost soon.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
2
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty.
October 14th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
October 14th, 2023
