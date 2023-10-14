Previous
Caladium Bicolor by pej76
Caladium Bicolor

Also called "The Heart of Jesus". The plant is enduring the chilly, wet weather we are having today. It is going to get much cooler over the next several days so I expect the Caladium will be giving up the ghost soon.
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty.
October 14th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
October 14th, 2023  
