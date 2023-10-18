Sign up
329 / 365
Ponderosa #1
The opening hole at Ponderosa is a long par 4. I can’t reach it in 2 anymore. I’m happy to come away with a bogie. I double bogied yesterday.
It was a chilly day with a misty rain most of the time. Our league was the only activity on the course besides one other foursome.
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
17th October 2023 10:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
