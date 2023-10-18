Previous
Ponderosa #1 by pej76
329 / 365

Ponderosa #1

The opening hole at Ponderosa is a long par 4. I can’t reach it in 2 anymore. I’m happy to come away with a bogie. I double bogied yesterday.

It was a chilly day with a misty rain most of the time. Our league was the only activity on the course besides one other foursome.
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Paul J

