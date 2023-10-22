Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
333 / 365
Not Another Backyard Photo!
I'm afraid so. It is a busy day today with church first thing then babysitting immediately after. Not much time for photography.
After a very cloudy and rainy few days we finally saw the sun this morning. Though I've posted many similar photos in the past I thought the morning sunshine was worth a shot.
Nice service this morning at church. Babysitting now ( currently hiding in the den for a short break )
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
477
photos
15
followers
24
following
91% complete
View this month »
326
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
Latest from all albums
93
330
49
94
331
332
95
333
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPad Air (3rd generation)
Taken
22nd October 2023 9:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close