Not Another Backyard Photo! by pej76
333 / 365

Not Another Backyard Photo!

I'm afraid so. It is a busy day today with church first thing then babysitting immediately after. Not much time for photography.

After a very cloudy and rainy few days we finally saw the sun this morning. Though I've posted many similar photos in the past I thought the morning sunshine was worth a shot.

Nice service this morning at church. Babysitting now ( currently hiding in the den for a short break )
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

Paul J

@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
