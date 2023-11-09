Sign up
351 / 365
My Wife's Puzzle
She says it's a difficult one. I don't have the patience for these.
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
Paul J
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I'm back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Diana
That looks like more than difficult to me and I have a lot of patience ;-)
November 9th, 2023
