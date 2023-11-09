Previous
My Wife's Puzzle by pej76
My Wife's Puzzle

She says it's a difficult one. I don't have the patience for these.
Paul J

Diana ace
That looks like more than difficult to me and I have a lot of patience ;-)
November 9th, 2023  
