Previous
Extremely Tacky by pej76
365 / 365

Extremely Tacky

Some folks in the neighborhood have been putting up their Christmas decorations already. This one reminds me of National Lampoon’s “Christmas Vacation” It is about as tacky as one can get.
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
100% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Hard to believe that someone spends money on all that rubbish! It sure is way over the top and I wonder where they store it during the year ;-)
November 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise