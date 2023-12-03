Previous
Christmas Cactus by pej76
Photo 375

Christmas Cactus

The red one is new and it’s blooming at the right time. The cactus in the background is an old one and has never bloomed at this time of the year. This is the first time for it. Maybe it knew it was headed for the compost pile if it didn’t shape up.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
102% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Nice! You have healthy plants!
December 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise