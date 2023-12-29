Previous
LED Flood Light by pej76
LED Flood Light

This flood light from the kitchen lasted for years but gave up the ghost yesterday so I was off to the store to buy a replacement. It was a little frustrating to find a replacement because the shelves are loaded with “smart” lights and color changing lights. Not only that but you have to look for the right wattage and lumens. Happily, I was able to find a close match.

Later on in the day when I was putting away the spare lights I had purchased I came across an unused LED flood lamp I could have used. My frustrating trip to the store was not necessary. Oh well, at least I have a couple more spares. I hope I remember them next time they’re needed.

29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023.
John Falconer ace
But when the next light fails you will forget where you put these spare bulbs.
December 30th, 2023  
