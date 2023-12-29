LED Flood Light

This flood light from the kitchen lasted for years but gave up the ghost yesterday so I was off to the store to buy a replacement. It was a little frustrating to find a replacement because the shelves are loaded with “smart” lights and color changing lights. Not only that but you have to look for the right wattage and lumens. Happily, I was able to find a close match.



Later on in the day when I was putting away the spare lights I had purchased I came across an unused LED flood lamp I could have used. My frustrating trip to the store was not necessary. Oh well, at least I have a couple more spares. I hope I remember them next time they’re needed.



