Little Christmas Tree by pej76
Photo 399

Little Christmas Tree

My wife bought this little Christmas tree at Aldi during the holidays to grace our kitchen table. She wanted a photo of it so......

I had a bit of trouble getting the colors to come out in the photo as they are on the tree. A little touching up in Lightroom helped me get it close so what you see is pretty close to what you get.
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Paul J

@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
mittens (Marilyn)
Very pretty.
Very pretty.
January 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
I can understand your wife wanting this, a beautiful shot of a lovely little tree.
January 10th, 2024  
