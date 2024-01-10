Sign up
Previous
Photo 399
Little Christmas Tree
My wife bought this little Christmas tree at Aldi during the holidays to grace our kitchen table. She wanted a photo of it so......
I had a bit of trouble getting the colors to come out in the photo as they are on the tree. A little touching up in Lightroom helped me get it close so what you see is pretty close to what you get.
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
2
0
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
570
photos
16
followers
29
following
109% complete
392
393
394
395
396
397
398
399
54
116
395
396
397
117
398
399
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
10th January 2024 11:39am
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty.
January 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
I can understand your wife wanting this, a beautiful shot of a lovely little tree.
January 10th, 2024
