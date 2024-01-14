Previous
Morning Snow Squall by pej76
Morning Snow Squall

It’s a little hard to see but this was a snow squall at dawn this morning. Looks like it’s a bit foggy but it is actually snow. 16F ( -8.9C ) outside. We’re not going to go anywhere today.

No Steeler game today because of heavy snow in Buffalo. At least we’ve been spared that here in Pittsburgh.
Paul J

@pej76
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
yeah that's really set in!
January 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and scene.
January 14th, 2024  
