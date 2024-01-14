Sign up
Previous
Photo 402
Morning Snow Squall
It’s a little hard to see but this was a snow squall at dawn this morning. Looks like it’s a bit foggy but it is actually snow. 16F ( -8.9C ) outside. We’re not going to go anywhere today.
No Steeler game today because of heavy snow in Buffalo. At least we’ve been spared that here in Pittsburgh.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
2
1
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I'm back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
574
photos
17
followers
30
following
395
396
397
398
399
400
401
402
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
yeah that's really set in!
January 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and scene.
January 14th, 2024
