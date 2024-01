Cat Magnet

I wonder why cats find empty boxes and bags so fascinating. They can't resist hopping or crawling into them. Maybe they just want their picture taken. At least Gracie provides some photo opps.



Very cold here ( 10F / -12C ) but the snow has stopped. Not so in Buffalo. The Steelers and Bills are going to play this afternoon and the snow is still coming down. There are several feet of snow on the ground up there already.