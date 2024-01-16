18th green

The 18th green at our local golf course here in Moon Township. This was taken 10 years ago when I was ambitious enough to go out in the freezing cold for a photo. Not anymore! Our current weather is the same as when this was taken. I prefer to stay in the warmth of our home these days. Besides, I'm nursing a mild cold. I don't want to make it any worse.



We had about 3 inches of snow this morning. It's the first time this year I've had to shovel the driveway. Fortunately, it was a very powdery snow. Very easy to move. More snow coming this week though.