Previous
Photo 420
Gracie’s Nest
The better half got a new door wreath recently. When she laid it on the server Gracie thought it would make a nice place to nest for awhile.
Lighting and color weren’t the greatest on this so I converted to B&W.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
2
2
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I'm back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off.
Casablanca
ace
New toy for Gracie then!
February 2nd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A great portrait in black and white. Gracie is so cute
February 2nd, 2024
